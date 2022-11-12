WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 2.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $46.45 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.