WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.01

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 10417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.
