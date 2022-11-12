Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $5.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Workhorse Group Trading Up 2.6 %

WKHS stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $461.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,163,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 238,031 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

