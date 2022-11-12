Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.89.
Shares of XNCR opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
