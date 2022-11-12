Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

About Xencor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 348.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at $6,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 60.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 185,290 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

