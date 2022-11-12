Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Lowered to $48.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Xencor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.89.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $42.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xencor by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 348.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the first quarter worth $6,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xencor by 60.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 185,290 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

