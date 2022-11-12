Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Lowered to $48.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Xencor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.89.
Xencor Price Performance
NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $42.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xencor (XNCR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.