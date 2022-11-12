Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) PT Lowered to $13.00

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLOGet Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 420.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of XLO opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. Xilio Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

