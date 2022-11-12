XML Financial LLC Sells 68,739 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 68,739 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.4% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

