Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.50

Shares of Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.50 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 8,000 shares trading hands.
Zoltav Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.
Zoltav Resources Company Profile
Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zoltav Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoltav Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.