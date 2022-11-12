Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.50

Shares of Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.50 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 8,000 shares trading hands.

Zoltav Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile

Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

