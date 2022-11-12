Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZOM. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zomedica by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zomedica by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 136,491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 156,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zomedica by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 707,993 shares during the period. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zomedica Stock Performance

ZOM opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.73. Zomedica Corp. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.54.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 158.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

(Get Rating)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

