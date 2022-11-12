Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $100.00 at MKM Partners

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.61.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 7.4 %

ZM stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.69. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $268.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications



Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

