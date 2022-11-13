10,342 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.31. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VSH shares. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

