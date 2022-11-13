10,718 Shares in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Replimune Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Replimune Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Replimune Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Replimune Group Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on REPL. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

