10,793 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $76,947,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,132,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 980,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.