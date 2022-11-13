13,839 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $27,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 148.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.70. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

