14,335 Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 5,180,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,385 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 131.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 896,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

