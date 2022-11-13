1,491 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.9 %

About Toyota Motor

NYSE:TM opened at $143.26 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $213.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.