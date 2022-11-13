18,651 Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCPH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $48,454.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,582.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

