19,190 Shares in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

