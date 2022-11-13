21,040 Shares in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZING. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZING opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

