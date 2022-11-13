2,129 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 239,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 78,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 84,090 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $25.60 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.