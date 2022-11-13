21,365 Shares in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

RPT Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

RPT Realty stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 520.05%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

