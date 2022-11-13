230 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,488 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,760,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.1 %

MTD opened at $1,464.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,211.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,232.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,561 shares of company stock worth $5,976,317. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

