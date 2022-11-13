23,519 Shares in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.2406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.83%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

