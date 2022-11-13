26,300 Shares in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of PFLT opened at $11.43 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 211.11%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

