3,202 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 225,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $77,328.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,107,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $77,328.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,107,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares in the company, valued at $138,184,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

KRYS opened at $76.64 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

