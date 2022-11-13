3,540 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,540 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,750,000 after acquiring an additional 575,715 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after buying an additional 354,499 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,812,000 after buying an additional 304,922 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,917,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after buying an additional 284,464 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AWI opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

