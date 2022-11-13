3,743 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $10,464,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

