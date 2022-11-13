50,027 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $419,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.47 and a beta of 1.95. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -74.98%.

Several research firms have commented on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

