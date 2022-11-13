5,257 Shares in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in PNM Resources by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,725,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,421,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in PNM Resources by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 11,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PNM Resources by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM opened at $47.33 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

PNM Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.