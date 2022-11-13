5,452 Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Kforce by 1.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 4.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 3.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $57.07 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

