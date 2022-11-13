5,942 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $56.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.