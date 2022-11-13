6,694 Shares in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE KAMN opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $579.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

