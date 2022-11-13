68,746 Shares in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 68,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $24.59.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 133.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

