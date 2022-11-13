6,879 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,660,000 after buying an additional 125,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 133,149.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 529,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 528,603 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.27. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $386,280.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $386,280.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,854 shares of company stock worth $1,055,761. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

