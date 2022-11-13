7,014 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATSG opened at $29.05 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Air Transport Services Group

ATSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.