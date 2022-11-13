7,191 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 27.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 49.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPEV opened at $8.49 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.01.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

