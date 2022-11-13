8,049 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBMO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 197,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,043,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMO opened at $24.83 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15.

