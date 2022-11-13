8,650 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

