8,722 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in JD.com by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 441.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

JD.com stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $39.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

