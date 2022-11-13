873 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,818,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $55.20 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $62.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.