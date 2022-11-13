874 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,317,000 after buying an additional 536,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,894,000. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH opened at $318.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.37. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $171.30 and a 1-year high of $322.31.

