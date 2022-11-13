874 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,317,000 after buying an additional 536,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,894,000. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance
OIH opened at $318.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.37. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $171.30 and a 1-year high of $322.31.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.