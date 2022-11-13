8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $6,491,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 15.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 369,238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $3,873,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 1,381.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 279,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 260,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 45,955 shares of company stock worth $203,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.42. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

