9,299 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,331,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,584,000 after buying an additional 121,388 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 430,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

