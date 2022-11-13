9,300 Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 34.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 19.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Safehold Stock Performance

Safehold Announces Dividend

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $80.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

