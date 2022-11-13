ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACAD opened at $16.39 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

