Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Up 48%

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 48% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.37. 97,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 35,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Acceleware Trading Up 60.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.12 million during the quarter.

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

