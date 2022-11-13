Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.79. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

