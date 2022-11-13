Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

