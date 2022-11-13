AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 533,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,557 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

AGNC opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

