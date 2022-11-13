Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

